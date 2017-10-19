To educate is to provide opportunities. To educate is to inspire. To educate is to create a hunger for knowledge and self-development. At the British International School Phuket (BISP) education is all of these things and the upcoming artistic event hosted by the school will bring them all – opportunity, inspiration, and motivation – together.

On November 11 BISP will welcome a special guest – Maxim Rubtsov, the principal flautist of the Russian National Orchestra. “Miraculous,” “superb,” “absolutely impeccable” and “one of the best flautists of the Modern Age” are just some of the words used to describe his virtuosity. An opportunity to experience it in Phuket, where exposure to arts and culture is, at best, limited, is a real treat.

Born in 1977 in Bryansk, Russia, Rubtsov began to study piano at age five and only later did he begin flute lessons. He transferred to Moscow’s Gnesin Academy of Music at the age of 13 and subsequently graduated with an advanced degree in music from the Moscow State Conservatory. Further on, he joined the flute section of the RNO in 1999 and was appointed Associate Principal the following year, at the time the youngest ever to hold this position in the history of the orchestra.

In addition to performing with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra in 2002, as an experienced chamber musician, Rubtsov has performed throughout Europe and the US with a variety of ensembles, whilst exploring a variety of genres including jazz and contemporary dance. With this plethora of experiences behind his belt, he is guaranteed to provide participating students from the

British International School Shanghai Puxi, China, British International School Vietnam, British International School Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, The Alice Smith School, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia,

Kolej Tuanku Ja’afar, Malaysia, British School, Jakarta, Indonesia, Kellett School, Hong Kong and BISP with plenty of inspiration and motivation.

And he is also sure to find plenty of eager listeners at BISP where the foundations of robust performing arts education start in the Early Years and Primary classes with students developing their musicianship skills through enjoyable vocal and percussion based activities using the pedagogical ideals of Orff and Kodaly. As part of the Middle Years programme for ages 12-14, every student participates in a concert band programme and chooses an instrument to study from a full range of wind, brass and string. At IGCSE and IB level there are also strong cohorts in Music and Theatre Arts programmes. In addition, an extracurricular instrumental programme involves 150 students across the school taking

private instrumental lessons in Piano, Voice, Guitar (Acoustic, Electric and Bass), Drums, Violin, Flute, Saxophone, Trumpet and Euphonium) often resulting in entry to the prestigious UK based exams ABRSM and Rock School at the BISP exam centre.

During his visit, Rubtsov will lead a special master class and a recital, as part of the Federation of British International Schools in Asia (FOBISIA) Advanced Orchestral festival. The event starts at 7 pm and is open to outside guests. To book a complimentary ticket, send an email to cis@bisp.ac.th

For more information visit maximrubtsov.com and bisphuket.ac.th