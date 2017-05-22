Yaowawit School in Phang Nga Province is a remarkable project. Launched in April 2006 by the “Children’s World Academy Foundation” registered in Germany and Thailand, with the blessing of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, it is a public-private homestay school for children from underprivileged families. As a non-profit organization, its goal is to help children reach their full potential and empower them through education to be able to break out of the cycle of poverty.

And now Yaowawit launched a new Pre-Vocational Education Academies, once again with the blessing of Princess Sirindhorn. In fact the Princess came down all the way from Bangkok to a remote village of Kapong in Phang Nga where the school is located, to preside over the opening ceremony of the new academy. It was her fourth visit to the school.

Here we present to you a few pictures from the ceremony, for a full story of Yaowawit check the next issue of RL Magazine, coming soon!