To be able to welcome international flights at an airport, the facility is required to meet certain international standards, particularly, regarding safety.

There are three airports in Thailand at risk of losing their international status should they not pass inspection within the next six months. The airports threatened are Krabi, Surat Thani and Udon Thani. The first two on this list could cause significant disruption to tourism, and with sights set on record tourist revenue for 2017, could be a problem for the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

It appears judgement will be passed when the Universal Security Audit Program visits 11 Thai airports this summer. It’s thought that the three failing airports will need to install new X-ray machines to detect weapons, which have been ordered, but may not be installed before the inspection.