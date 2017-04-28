It’s already been five days since Phuket Pride Week 2017 kicked off with a Volleyball Tournament on Patong beach. The next few days saw plenty more events, including Adventure Mini Golf on Tuesday, Gay day Cruise to James Bond Island on Wednesday and a Pride Beachside Dinner including ‘Grand Charity Auction’ at Sala Bua Restaurant on Thursday.

This year, of respect of the passing of King Rama 9, there will be no parade through the streets of Patong, but there is still plenty more to enjoy. Tonight Phuket Pride presents ‘STARGAZER’ – the 3rd Annual Talent Contest taking place at CC’s Hideaway from 6.30pm to 11pm. Auditions start at 7 pm and the final round at 8pm – the winner will take 35.000 THB home. Thai buffet meal is available at 375 Baht and while the entry is free, a Welcome Pack priced at 200 Baht includes a beer or cocktail, a Lucky Draw ticket and a Stargazer Sticker.

Saturday April 29 will see this year’s Pride Week’s big event – ‘Mr Phuket Pride 2017’ contest at The Andaman Embrace Resort. It will start as a pool party, with a swim-up bar and Phuket’s top Dj’s. The ‘Mr Phuket Pride 2017’ contest will consist of two rounds – one for day wear and one for swim wear. Entry is free.

To top it all up a Soi Paradise Street Party will take place on Sunday April 30 from 6 pm till 2 am. Organizers remind those who attend – Dress to celebrate!

Find out more on phuket-pride.org