Officials are calling on all people to have a fun Songkran this week, but to keep safety in mind as the annual Thai New Year water festival is set to soak the streets of Phuket this Thursday (April 13), Phuket News reported.

Seven “zones” have been dedicated for family-oriented fun, Phuket Vice Governor Snith Sriwihok told leading officials at a meeting at the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Phuket office (DDPM-Phuket) in Phuket Town on Tuesday (April 4).

This year the zones are at: Bangla Rd and Loma Park in Patong; Saphan Hin and in front of Limelight Avenue mall in Phuket Town; Soi Ta-iad in Chalong; along the Kata Beach road; and at Surin Beach in Cherng Talay.

“The Songkran water splash zones will be helpful for people who want to enjoy the ‘water play’ and there will be officials to take care of them,” V/Gov Snith said.

However, many of the zones will still allow traffic through to engage in the “water play”, V/Gov Snith noted.

“Only Bangla Rd will be closed to traffic so people can enjoy the festival, as tourists there start splashing water to celebrate Songkran in the afternoon of April 12 and continue through April 13,” he said.

“This year there are no strict rules for Songkran, but like every year people joining the water play are asked play softly. For example, there is to be no ice throwing and no coloured powder added in the water,” V/Gov Snith added.