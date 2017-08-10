Year after year, rough seas, high waves and rip current claim lives of both tourists and locals in Phuket. Despite red flags flopping in the wind on many Phuket beaches in monsoon season, despite extensive media coverage of tragic accidents, many disregard the risks and go swimming in the most dangerous of conditions.

In a bid to give their message of safety on Phuket beaches a boost, Phuket lifeguards turned to video. The recently published instructional movie covers all important issues of swimming and beach safety in Phuket and is available in both English and Thai.

