Preparations are well underway for the 2017 instalment of the Phuket International Rugby 10s due to be held from 26-28 May at Thanyapura Sports Club, Thalang.

Not many associate Thailand with Rugby, but perhaps they should, as this tournament gets better and more competitive year after year. The tournament will be comprised of 40 teams in two separate tournaments, 16 in the Athena Siam Coffin Dodgers Vets Tournament and 24 in the Open Tournament.

A number of countries will be represented by clubs, including Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, China, Abu Dhabi, Malaysia and Thailand, in the form of Phuket’s very own Phuket Vagabonds. The tournament is expected to be a good one and 2015 winners, the Roosters (South Africa) will be looking to regain the honours taken from them by the Royal Malaysian Police in 2016.

This will be the 19th Phuket International Rugby 10s and they will be continuing their long standing relationship with the Asia Care Foundation. They will continue to contribute funds for scholarships to help orphaned and underprivileged children.

The event promises to be exciting and a great way to spend the day. Get down to the stadium in May and support your favourite team whilst indulging in a wide selection of food and drink at the ground!