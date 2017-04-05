In a sudden shuffle that no-one saw coming, Phuket Governor Chockchai Dejamornthan has been transferred to the Office of the Prime Minister by a direct order from Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha himself.

The reasoning behind Phuket Governor Chockchai’s transfer remains a mystery, but he will be taking up the position of Special Inspector at the Prime Minister’s Office, reported The Phuket News.

The special order, enforced under the special powers provisions of Article 44, was signed on April 4, along with the transfers of another 14 other provincial Governors.

He will be replaced as Phuket Governor by Norraphat Plodthong, who was previously a Provincial Management Advisor at the Office of the Permanent Secretary for the Interior.

Mr Norraphat is also a former Deputy Director-General at the Department of Local Administration, which is the governing body for all local administrations below the level of provincial government throughout the country.

The surprise order comes just six months after Mr Chockchai became Phuket’s Governor.

Original Story:

http://www.thephuketnews.com/breaking-news-pm-prayut-orders-phuket-governor-transfer-effective-immediately-61677.php#z1bki2EwzfyweOqf.99