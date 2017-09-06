It sometimes feels like at any given time, someone is cleaning a beach somewhere in Phuket. On Saturday, September 16th this will be truer than ever, when the biggest beach cleanup Phuket has ever seen will take place on… ALL Phuket beaches

Yes, you’ve read it right. Not one, not two, but all beaches in Phuket will be collectively cleaned during the “Hearts with Hands, Keep Phuket Clean” cleanup, which is organized by Phuket Hotels Association with the support of the Phuket Governor and Tourism Authority Thailand, as part of the International Coastal Cleanup Day.

The event starts at 8 AM and runs until 11 AM and as always during Phuket beach cleanups, there will be plenty of work for all. Every year thousands of tons of garbage wind up in the oceans, with 60% of that being composed of plastic. In fact there is so much of it that there are 46,000 individual pieces of plastic litter for every square mile of ocean. And vast amounts of it end up on Phuket beaches

All the necessary materials for the cleanup will be supplied by the member hotels of the Phuket Hotels Association with local Municipalities providing manpower and supplies as well. All you need to do…is show up!