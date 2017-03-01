Phuket and Thailand scored highly on an online TripAdvisor poll of Asia’s best beaches for 2017. Each year the online travel giant releases and annual Travellers’ Choice Listing and I imagine it won’t surprise you that Thailand was very well represented.

Phuket alone managed to get two of its beaches on the list of travellers favourites, with Nai Harn Beach slightly outcompeting Kata Noi Beach with the beaches ranking at fourth and eighth respectively. Another nearby feature was Freedom Beach located just south of Patong which came in at 11th. At 7th you’ll also find Phra Nang Cave Beach and taking 14th place was Railay Beach, Krabi.

The Travellers’ Choice Awards take both quality and quantity into account using information gathered over a 12 month period. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) were quick to bask in the glory of their beaches’ representation on this years’ list. TAT Governor, Yuthasak Supasorn, stated that, TripAdvisors’ “invaluable feedback helps us to improve these beaches and make sure they’re looked after for generations to come.”

The highest ranked Thai beach, Nai Harn Beach, was much loved for its pristine waters, marine life and natural aesthetics while scenery ranked as the biggest reason for Kata Noi Beach making it so high up the list. Comments on the other Thai winners included their secluded nature, stunning scenery and tourist activities and infrastructure.

The top five on the list of Top 25 Beaches – Asia, are as follows: