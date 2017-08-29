…but some are nearby!

Looking for a clean beach in Thailand? We’ve got you covered!

Thirteen Thai beaches received a 5-star rating in the in the latest study of nationwide pollution by Thailand’s Pollution Control Department. The beach evaluation was based on an assessment of water quality; plastic and oil pollution and residue; coastal and beach trash management; condition of reefs and national park resources; environmental control, and tourism management.

The Lucky Thirteen

The beaches that received the highest, five-star score are: Toei Ngam Beach in Sattahip (Royal Thai Navy jurisdiction) Chon Buri; Laem Sala Beach in Sam Roi Yot National Park, Prachuap Khiri Khan; Ao Manao (5th Aviation Division jurisdiction), Prachuap Khiri Khan; Ao Ka Beach, Sam Sao Beach and Tham Rang Beach in Mu Ko Ang Thong National Park, Surat Thani; Thai Mueang Beach in Khao Lampi – Hat Thai Mueang National Park, Ao Kuek Beach in Mu Ko Similan National Park, Mai Ngam Beach in Mo Ko Surin National Park, Phang-nga; Laem Tanot Beach and Ko Rok Beach in Mu Ko Lanta National Park and Bileh Beach in Than Bok Khorani National Park, Krabi and Li Di Beach in Mu Ko Phetra National Park Satun.

Clean Means Not Touristy

No beaches popular amongst tourists, such as the famed Railay in Krabi or Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach or Surin Beach, managed to score top marks. Those were the domain of the beaches located within National Park or controlled by the military, where tourist activities are limited or banned.

The beach star rating by The Pollution Control Department was launched in 2002 and has so far rated nearly 400 beaches in Thailand.