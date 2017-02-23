The Lynx Robot

Have you ever seen movies or TV shows made in the 50s portraying the future? There’s always a robot butler involved. Well, apparently we’re entering that ridiculous representation of the future with products like Lynx, created by UBTECH Robotics. Available in spring 2017.

Sleep Number 360

The bed comes alive as you sleep, self-adjusting for your comfort, foot-warming features and even automatic snore detection and adjustment for your noisy partner. You’ll be able to wake up to its smart alarm in mid-2017.

PowerRay

This aquatic drone is promising to ‘redefine recreational fishing’ says creators PowerVision. The drone can dive to depths of 30 meters and uses sonar to detect fish up to 40 meters away! The WiFi connection can send data, images and video to your smart phone from 70 meters away.

LeEco Super Bike

Available in road and mountain versions, LeEco’s new bicycles, powered by a rechargeable quad-core Snapdragon 410 processor, will come with an Andriod 6.0-powered BikeOS system displayed on a 4″ touch screen. Along with a tailored navigation system the bike will also aim to provide information on all your fitness goals. It also looks pretty slick. Rolling onto the market mid-2017.