Norraphat Plodthong, the new Governor of Phuket, arrived on the island on April 10 accompanied by his wife Ms Sudawan. The first act of the new governor was to pay his respects at the statue of historic Phuket figure Phraya Rassada Na-Ranong on Rang Hill in Phuket Town.

“I am originally from Nakhon Sri Thammarat. I can speak Southern Thai. I don’t think there will be any problems with working here. Here is well known for problems. Don’t worry. Problems exist to be solved,” Governor Norraphat told the Phuket News.

Governor Norraphat said he was surprised with his transfer to the post of Governor of Phuket.

“I am surprised with the order, because Phuket is a not your ordinary province,” he said.

Governor Norraphat comes to Phuket after serving as the Provincial Management Advisor at the Office of the Permanent Secretary for the Interior.

He is also a former Deputy Director-General at the Department of Local Administration, which is the governing body for all local administrations below the level of provincial government throughout the country.

His arrival in Phuket follows Thai Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha order that Phuket’s previous Governor, Chockchai Dejamornthan, was to be transferred to the Office of the Prime Minister immediately on April 4.