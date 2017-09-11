Eighteen years ago a vision was born. A vision of a home that is close to nature and close to the owners’ hearts. Today, as Nai Harn Baan Bua comes of age, it’s clear that reality outgrew the vision. And it keeps growing.

In 1999, Phuket had already been one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations for roughly two decades, but its transition into a developer’s paradise was yet to take place. To conceptualize a large property project then, required courage and vision. Turns out that that’s exactly what people behind Nai Harn Baan Bua were blessed with.

It began as just 12 villas on a land plot of 22 Rai. But it also started as an idea – an idea to allow the home owners to take an active part in the design process of their own homes, with the assistance from the developer’s architect. The proof that it worked is in the pudding – by now more than 100 villas have been built and the total area has reached almost 200 Rai turning Baan Bua into one of the largest up-market development in Nai Harn. The project has now six distinct phases: Baan Bua Phase 1 started in 1999, Baan-Bua Phase 2 launched in 2004, Baan-Pratum launched in 2006, Baan-Pattama from 2007, 2011 brought Baan-Boondharik Phase 1 and the 2014 Baan-Boondharik Phase 2. And no, that’s not all, more phases are in the works as the vision continues to expand, with more villas and penthouses coming soon.

What made it work? First and foremost – strong foundations. The project has been and still is developed responsibly, with an emphasis on international standards of construction quality, delivered by the developer’s own builders team. Properly built and carefully maintained, it still looks as good as new. But that’s not all. Located near Nai Harn beach and a short distance from Rawai, it not only provides the residents with easy access to multiple shops, restaurants, and many other commercial and community facilities but also manages to retain precious privacy and remain close to nature, taking advantage of its spacious green surroundings to provide tranquil environment with surrounding hillside and mountain views. In Baan Bua, convenience meets nature.

Four elements played a leading role in the developer’s vision. First are the Design and Space. The property’s design takes full advantage of the surrounding environment, its natural ventilation and maximizes living space in the name of comfort. Function comes next, with the project offering all conveniences of modern living. This is followed by Quality, which results from the developer’s experienced and skills, to support both construction and maintenance. And last but not least is the Environment, with nearly half of the land area reserved for the natural landscape. No wonder that the project has been constantly gaining value, which increased by as much as 400% since its launch.

One important factor positively affecting that upwards trend is the way the property is managed by All About Residence Co., Ltd. A wide range of property management services on offer include 24-hour security, common area maintenance, villa assistant services, letting services, property sales/resale and other aspects of residential services and maintenance – all this done with the view of long term value gain for both individual property and the entire development

