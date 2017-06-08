High winds and heavy rains resulting in flash floods and toppled trees – rainy season has arrived with full force to Phuket. And the island’s governor urged the public as well as rescue workers to brace for more and be on alert.

Gov Norraphat’s comments came after a Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) meeting on June 5. “In the coming days a southwestern monsoon will cover the Andaman region and that provinces to be affected include Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Trang, and Satun,” he said and added that people should beware of severe weather conditions and possible flash floods.

”All vehicles should proceed with caution, and as wave heights are expected to be between two-to-three metres, and higher within storm systems, small boats are advised to stay ashore,” he said in a report by The Phuket News.

“We have ordered district and local administration offices to notify residents and tourists of the weather warning. Officials are ready for any situations for 24 hours,” he added.

According to the Director of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Center 18, Chatchawan Betjasiriwong, the two main high-risk areas are Thepkrasattri Rd in front of Thai Watsadu and Thepkrasattri Rd in front of the main Super Cheap store. He added that a warning sign to look out for is the color of the water changing to orange or red, indication high risk of flooding.

DDPM together with military personnel visited high risk areas n Phuket and Phang Nga to make sure fire truck, inflatable boats, ambulances and rescue equipment were all in good condition and ready to use in case of emergency.