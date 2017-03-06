Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey’s new film ‘Gold’, which was released in the US in January, was shot on location in southern Thailand.

Phuket’s neighbouring provinces Krabi and Surat Thani where used to stand in for the jungle of Borneo – where the real life events the movie is based on took place.

McConaughey put on more than 20 kilos to play Kenny Wells, a prospector desperate for a lucky break, who teams up with a similarly eager geologist and sets off on an amazing journey to find gold in the uncharted jungle of Indonesia.

“We picked up the family, uprooted everything, went to Thailand, did it, they came with me,” said McConaughey in an interview on the red carpet at the movie’s premiere.

McConaughey says making Gold was fun for the whole family, and not just because his three kids, 8-year-old Levi, 7-year-old Vida and 4-year-old Livingston, had Thailand as their backyard.

“It was a wonderful ride. They were very happy. I was very happy with you know the Kenny Wells part of me that I brought home,” he said, admitting that he brought qualities of his eccentric character home with him.

“My nickname was Captain Fun for six months ’cause I was yes to pizza night, even if it was Tuesday morning. I was yes to going to the carnival at midnight on a school night. I was like yes, yes, yes.”

The shoot in Thailand was a difficult one for the cast and crew, who had to contend with monsoonal rains and Thailand’s beautiful but dangerous wildlife. The production saw its share of floods, rock slides, insects, and snakes and during the second day of shooting in Thailand, the roof of the main set ended up six feet underwater.

Despite the difficulty, executive producer Ben Stillman said southern Thailand’s stunning scenery made it the ideal location to shoot the film.

“We were looking for the wild of the jungle. It’s two guys seeking gold, going to an area traveling back in time. It should feel dangerous, wild, untamed, and like they are really placing a stake in the middle of nowhere and miraculously finding gold… or not.”

“We had to find limestone cliffs and tons of green and a hanging canopy over rivers. It had to feel stunning and like a place that people haven’t been to before.”

The initial location for the main gold mine site in Khao Sok had never been shot before.

“We discovered the location by taking bamboo rafts down a jungle river and when we stepped out onto the site, we all knew it was an amazing discovery. However, this location, after our first two days of shooting there, had a devastating flood. The water of the river rose 25 feet in 36 hours, completely covering our entire set,” said co-producer Chris Lowenstein.