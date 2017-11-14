Sunreef Phuket

They can be found all around the world, at all key yacht shows, including Cannes, Miami, and Singapore as well as circumnavigating the globe and traversing the oceans. But now you don’t need to venture far and out to find one; splendid catamarans from Sunreef Yachts are available here, in Phuket.

The grand opening of Sunreef’s first exclusive broker’s office in Thailand took place in March, at Phuket’s Boat Lagoon and it’s where I met Dominique Machtelinckx of Infinite Yachts, Sunreef’s official dealer in the Land of Smiles. “ I invite you to come to our office to talk about boats; Sailing is my passion and my life,” he is quick to tell me as he begins to list the types of vessels he’s served on as a captain – from tiny Optimists in his childhood, to gas turbine-powered, 7700 HP speedboat monsters.

Yet of all the boats he encountered, it’s Sunreef catamarans that made the biggest impression. “These are yachts made with passion because the owner, Francis Lapp, loves sailing. And he is present in every step of the production,” explains Machtelinckx. “He was also the first to give catamarans a touch of class – luxury finishing, lots of space and elegant design. Compared to Sunreef Yachts, other catamarans look less luxurious.“

Clearly inspired by Lapp’s vision and impressed by his catamarans, Machtelinckx aspires to provide in Phuket the same level of service as yacht owners receive from the best companies in the world’s finest yachting destinations.

“Luxury is in the details! Those little things that make a difference. Here in Thailand, there is space for improvement, space to upgrade the level of yachting service and make it luxury,” says Machtelinckx.

But you don’t have to take his word for it; there will be plenty of opportunities to see the difference for yourself. Firstly drop by the company’s office at Boat Lagoon or plan a visit to their booth during one of the upcoming yachting events. Starting with Phuket RendezVous, Sunreef Yachts will be everywhere this year. After all, they are here to do what they do best – make a big impression. And they look forward to meeting you.

To contact Sunreef Yachts Phuket office call 66 971 839 850 or send an email to dominique@infiniteyachts.com. Learn more on infiniteyachtsasia.com