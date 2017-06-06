What’s Italy’s best kept wine secret? There are many and each time Luca Cinì wine bar in Cherngtalay’s Boat Avenue throws a wine event, some are uncovered. This time will be no different – this Thursday’s wine tasting will shed some light on the wines of Franciacorta, Italy’s answer to Champagne.

Sparkling wines made using the “méthode traditionnelle”, with the second fermentation taking place inside the bottle, will make up the majority of bottles presented at the Thursday’s event, focusing on wines originating from the Italian region of Franciacorta in Lombardy. It won’t be however just any Franciacorta wines, but those from Ca’ del Bosco – a winery founded in 1968 by Maurizio Zanella, one of the leaders of the exciting new wave of Italian wine producers.

Six Ca’ del Bosco wines will be served at Luca Cinì this Thursday, both still and sparkling. Among them will be a true superstar, available in Thailand for the very first time, the Cuvée Annamaria Clementi Riserva 2007. This sparkling brut made of 55%, Chardonnay, 25% Pinot Bianco and 20% Pinot Nero, with grapes coming from 24 to 35 years old vineyards, is one of the highest rated sparkling Italian wines out there.

Another highlight will be delivered by Maurizio Zanella Red, a Bordeaux blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Merlot but with a distinctive Lombardian style.

The wine will come served with a selection of premium canapés and finger foods from Luca Cini’s menu of traditional Italian snacks.

The event starts a 6 pm and is priced at 1800 THB per person. Call Luca on 094 804 4461 for booking and visit the event’s Facebook page form more information.