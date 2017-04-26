Thai youth from grassroots triathlon club “Born Free to Run” reached the top three places in their age categories in the 5th Thanyapura Superkidz Triathlon. Started by Ekkarat “Ricky” Phantip, Head Coach of Triathlon at Thanyapura, the club offers free training for local Phuket youngsters and helps them to become future running athletes.

“This event had great turnout because there were many athletes, especially with more Thai kids competing with international children,” said coach Ricky about the event. “The swimming pool and cycling route were safe and beautiful,” he added.

A total of 85 children aged 4 to 15 raced in individual and relay teams in four categories. The triathlon began at Thanyapura’s Olympic-sized 50-metre pool, continued with a bike ride and a run to the athletics track and grandstand.

“The race was good. It was really hot and tough […] The cycling was really tough because of the rolling hills,” said Russell Liew Yuan Wei of Malaysia, who, with a time of 0:38:15, won the first place in the senior 13-15 age category.

“It was difficult and also my first time. The hardest thing today was to swim […] cycling and running were easier,” added the 1st place female finisher (1:14:01) in the senior 13-15 age category, Pinthira Thumthitikul of Thailand.

The Superkidz triathlon was first started in 2013. To better prepare for future races kids can also join Thanyapura’s Triathlon Junior Development Program for kids ages 6 to 15.

The next youth multi-sport event, IronKids, will take place on November 25.

For more information email sports@thanyapura.com or visit thanyapura.com/events.