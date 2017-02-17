If it’s not Ferrari’s flying into bushes in Phuket (yeah, this happened towards the end of 2016), it’s Lamborghini’s slamming into palm trees in Lat Phrao. It seems there’s something about Thailand that brings out the recklessness of supercar drivers. Perhaps it’s the general recklessness of road users here.

The driver of the THB40 million Lamborghini couldn’t have done a much better job of writing off the car whilst remaining unharmed. And, unlike the car, he did indeed walk away without so much as a scratch. His passengers on the other hand, weren’t as scratch-free, but only suffered minor injuries to their legs and arms. The car also took out a motorbike and ruined a teen couple’s evening, which luckily, only ended in bruises.

The driver, 32-year-old Satirawat Kampiranon, was reportedly having a night out with his friends, when at 3am he climbed into the borrowed (yeah, it will teach this guy that some things shouldn’t be shared) car. The car actually belonged to a friend of his, property tycoon, At-asira Khemklad. After a short while the car apparently went out of control on Praditmanutham Road, clipped a motorcycle and went straight into am innocent palm tree. Police are charging the man behind the wheel with reckless driving which led to the injury of others, as well as damage to public property (poor tree).

The owner of the car, won’t be without a super car as he collects them, but he will be without his Lamborghini Murcielago LP 670-4 (SV). One of only 10 in Thailand and 350 ever to exist. It seems now only 349 exist. We’re glad everyone remained unharmed, but, what a sad story. Here’s to hoping it was insured.