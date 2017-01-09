Awards at the prestigious Asia Golf Awards 2016 (Thailand), World Golf Awards 2016 (Portugal) and the IAGTO Awards 2017 (Spain) have resulted in a total of 11 awards being presented to the company with Laguna Golf Phuket winning Asia’s Best Golf Course at the World Golf Awards 2016.

The award of Best Golf Course was just one of eleven won by the group last year, some other awards came in the form of Asia Pacific Business Initiative Award and awards in sustainability and renovation.

The course here in Phuket is now widely recognised as having facilities rivalling any course in the world and has put it on the map as one of the top international golf destinations. The Laguna Golf Assistant VP has put many of these recognitions down to the exceptional facilities, sustainability and the world-famous Asian hospitality.

 

