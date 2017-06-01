Phuket rides on an organic wave. With more restaurants and businesses turning green, those of us who crave food that’s closer to nature, no longer need to go hungry. After the likes of Pura Organic, Phuket Farmers Club or Trisara’s PRU restaurant – all focused on naturally sourced, organic food – it’s Kata Rocks that joined the club, with the latest rendition of its popular Collective Series.

‘Collective Series 9, Organic Gastromy’ attracted more than 60 guests to the exclusive penthouse event that showcased pass around organic food paired with organic wines from Lethbridge Winery, Victoria Australia, which were introduced by the winemaker Ray Nedeson.

“They were all outstanding. And our talented culinary team, led by Executive Chef Laia Pons, did Kata Rocks proud by creating an organic tasting menu using only the freshest local ingredients,” said Scot Toon, General Manager of Kata Rocks. “It proved an inspired combination that guests found both healthy and delicious,” added Toon.

Phuket’s most innovative dining and entrainment experience – Kata Rocks’ Collective Series – will be back for its 10th edition, details of which are yet to be announced. Watch this space to be the first to find out about it.

