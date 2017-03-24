International dance music heavyweights Jewelz & Sparks with be pumping out the tunes for Paradise Beach’s massive Full Moon Party on April 8. The night will kick off at 6pm and run all the way through to midnight at one of Phuket’s best beach-side party locations. So get some friends together for some dancing and fun under the full moon – it will be something that you’ll never forget. Free round-trip shuttle bus service, see pick up points here: paradisebeachphuket.com/reach-us. For more information about Jewelz & Sparks see: facebook.com/jewelzandsparks. RSVP: info@paradisebeachphuket.com Phone: +66 (0) 924.856.250.
