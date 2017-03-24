Don’t miss out on XANA’s Sunday Brunch

Xana Beach Club invites you to experience the best Sunday brunch on the island! An extensive array of exciting live stations and fun beach entertainment set up for you, chill-out set will provide the perfect background for an incredible day by the beach.

The feast starts at 12.00 pm and lasts until 3:30pm! It’s always a good time at XANA!

Come for Sunday Brunch, stay for a swim and a chill session at the pool with XANA Sunday Fun Brunch.

Time : 12.30 – 15.30

Date : Every Sunday