It’s impossible to talk about Italian cuisine in Phuket without mentioning Da Maurizio Bar Ristorante. Its spectacular sea views resulting in a highly romantic atmosphere, combined with top-shelf Italian fare, places it firmly on the list of our favorite restaurants on the island.

And now, for just one night in May, Da Maurizio introduces a luxurious French touch to its Italian appeal. Because as much as we enjoy a good Prosecco, nothing can beat a flute of Champagne when it comes to sparkling wines; and as far as Champagne goes, Moet & Chandon is a household name. Da Maurizio’s Moet & Chandon dinner is here to prove it.

The mood for the evening will be set by a Champagne reception at 7pm, followed by an exquisite four course dinner at 7:45pm. Each dish created by the renowned Chef Songa will be carefully paired with a different bubbly from the house of Moet & Chandon.

The menu is yet to be unveiled, but we already know what wines the food will be served with. After the reception with a glass of Mini Moet Brut, the guests will sit at their tables to enjoy Moet Rose, Moet Brut, Moet Grand Vintage and finally Moet Ice.

The dinner will take place on May 19 and is priced at 3750 THB ++ net per person. Bookings are essential. For more information and to book a table, contact Sue on 0818117613 or send an email to sue@baanrimpa.com