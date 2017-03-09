The Magners International Comedy Festival is coming to Phuket on March 25. Three international comedians will be performing their sets live on stage at the Underwood Arts Factory.

Canadian comic Lars Callieou has compiled and impressive list of Canadian comedy credits. He has a comedy special currently airing on the Comedy Network, appearances at the Just for Laughs and Halifax Comedy Festivals and he has even toured with Miss Joan Rivers twice after she requested him personally, “Get the funny Canadian kid again.” He’s become an overnight success in just nine short years.

Irishman Aidan Killian, is an investment banker turned comedian, now “consistently writes and performs the most committed, knottiest, issue-comedy shows on the Fringe”. His show, “The Money Shot” is a thought provoking, witty and inspiring show that explores the history of money and how it impacts society. Aidan asks challenging questions, “Would you die for what you believe in?” and answers it, “Yes. If I was ninety.”

Comic Drew McCreadie moved from his homeland of Canada to Thailand in 2011, where he started the Bangkok-based improv comedy company Bangkok Improv. In September 2014 he opened Bangkok Thailand’s only English language comedy venue, The Comedy Club Bangkok which is the main venue for English-language comedy in the city.

These three veteran comedians are set to perform an uproarious night of comedy in Phuket so book if you love comedy, make sure you check it out.

For more information and tickets check out: http://www.comedyclubbangkok.com