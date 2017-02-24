Airports of Thailand (AoT) Plc have released plans to build an internal rail system at Suvarnabhumi Airport’s (BKK) smaller counterpart, Don Mueang (DMK) in Bangkok.

DMK will be a familiar location for many living in, and visiting, Thailand long-term. It’s the regular destination for domestic flights to Bangkok and, as far as second airports go, it’s pretty good. It’s soon to get even better though, with the proposal for an internal rail system, also known as an Automatic People Mover (APM). AoT president Nitinai Sirismatthakarn cited the desire to ease congestion as the reason for the proposal.

It will be a little while until you’re being automatically moved by the rail line, as the feasibility study itself will take six months. But, the idea is to construct a 6-8 kilometre line running from the north to the south of the airport, spanning Terminal 1, Terminal 2 and the car park building, and connecting to the Red Line project.

This project comes as one of man to develop 6 of Thailand’s airport over the next 10 years, costing around THB 200 billion. It’s estimated that after the renovations the 6 airports in question will be able to handle around 200 million people, up from 83.5 million at current.

First up for renovation are Chiang Mai and Hat Yai airports, followed by Don Mueang, Mae Fah Luang (Chaing Rai) and Phuket. A second passenger terminal will also be coming to Suvarnabhumi Airport.