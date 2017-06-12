I come from France. I grew up in the south, Perpignan, and my most remarkable memory is the beautiful time I spent with my friends and my years at the Hotel School.

If I would miss anything, would be taking my motorbike and riding around France in search of its beautiful gastronomy and exceptional regional produce. Having exceptional encounters with wine producers, exceptional Chefs or having fresh oysters directly from the oyster farm by the seaside.

I am the son and grandson of restaurateurs and this industry runs deep in my blood. Like any profession anybody can do as long it is chosen with passion, without it you cannot become a good hotelier. This is a demanding profession requiring a fair bit of devotion for your job, for your customers, and has a lot of respect for the employees.

I’ve lived for 12 years in Switzerland, 7 years in England and 3 years in Northern Ireland; then short of 3 years in Japan, 3 years in South Korea and 7 years in China, and a certain number of short missions in Honk Kong, Macau, Malaysia and South Pacific.

With a demanding job, I like winding off playing golf, go to the cinema or reading and listening music. Also my other big passion being food and wine, I like to discover new restaurants and Chefs or taste and discuss wines with my friends sommeliers. For the second part of this question, as I am in Phuket for only three months, I am still discovering the island and everything that it has to offer.

I believe, that while I am quite strict on certain aspects, I also tend to empower my colleagues expecting from them to take responsibility for their jobs. I like to share what is happening in the hotel so everybody feels they are fully part of a Team. I strongly believe that a happy Team performs better and provides the best service and care to our guests.

I am in this field since infancy and being around hoteliers, restaurateurs, chefs and sommeliers my entire life, I have a deep passion for what I do. I always feel the happiest when I meet or hear satisfied guests. I admire personalities that have integrity, honesty and courage.