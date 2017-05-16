Less than two years since the launch of IKEA pick-up point concept store on the bypass road in Phuket, the company unveiled a new, upgraded showroom over a festivities-filled weekend.

Launched back in 2015 IKEA pick-up point was the first outlet of its kind in Asia and 21st in the world. It allowed Phuket residents to browse through IKEA’s vast catalogue of furniture and home accessories in a miniature version of their classic, opens spaced showroom and then order selected items for a later delivery.

The new, upgraded showroom sticks to this formula, while growing in size and expanding the array of products available on the spot, without the need for preordering.

The new showroom was introduced during the last weekend’s IKEA Fun Fest – a two-days event with plenty of fair-like activities, live shows and giveaways valued at 200,000 THB.

Simultaneously a new IKEA café was introduced along with a new menu which, to surprise of some, lacks the iconic meat balls. When we enquired about their mysterious disappearance with the staff, we heard they will be back on the menu, soon.

For more information visit IKEA Phuket website