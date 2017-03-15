A deadly five-metre-long King Cobra escaped the clutches of Phuket rescue workers in Rawai when it fled into a bamboo thicket on Saturday (March 11), according to a report by The Phuket News.

The thwarted rescue workers warned residents in the Saiyuan area in Rawai, in southern Phuket, to be on the lookout for the poisonous snake which escaped their attempts to capture it after residents alerted them.

Locals raised the alarm when they noticed two large king cobras entwined with each other in a large growth of bamboo behind houses in Soi Namaoy.

Rescue workers arrived and caught one of the cobras, which was five metres long and weighed more than 10 kilograms, but were unable to find the other.

“It took 10 rescue workers about two hours to safely catch that snake, but the other one got away,” one rescue worker told The Phuket News.

“Locals believe that the two snakes were mating. At this stage we urge all residents in the aware to be on the lookout for the one that got away. It can easily be dangerous,” he added.

“If the missing cobra is found, we must catch it and release it in the same area,” the rescue worker added.

The king cobra that was captured was taken to the jungle along the west-coast road between Rawai and Karon, and re;leased into the wild near the Kata Viewpoint.

