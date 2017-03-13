Take a swinging trip down memory lane as big band “Big to the Future” performs the greatest hits of past decades in their own jazz-swing and soulful style at Le Méridien Phuket Beach Resort on Saturday, March 25.

The one-night only show features an ensemble of nine talented musicians from the Netherlands, Thailand, Germany, Australia, USA, Russia and Belgium on keyboard, bass, guitar, drums, trumpets, saxophone, trombone, and vocals.

Popular Phuket party disc jockey, DJ Tank will keep the rhythm going in between sets. Experience the nostalgia of listening to iconic songs and a fun night of dance and music.

A must for music lovers of all ages! Tickets are at THB 1,500 per person which includes light buffet and a select drink.