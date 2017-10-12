The lucky number – Gourmet Food Festival

How many colours are there in the rainbow and how many wonders of the world? How many virtues (or sins) and how many havens? Seven of course, same as the number of world-class chefs who will ascend on Phuket’s Paresa resort for another edition of the Gourmet Food Festival. Which edition? You’ve guessed right – seventh.

As each year, the Festival offers those attending an unforgettable gastronomic experience and a chance to support the local community, with all the funds raised donated to the Phuket Hotels Association’s Education Scholarship and Training Fund, as well as The Kamala Green Club & The Barnhem Home.

A seven-course dinner will be conjured by seven top chefs’, whose profiles we present here.

Olivier Limousin – L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon

The road that led Chef Olivier Limousin to the famed L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon in Bangkok was covered in stars, Michelin stars, including two he gained at La Table de Joël Robuchon in Paris and two more he scored at L’Atelier – London. His cooking style is marked by a fondness for experimentation, however not just for experimentation’s sake but always with the ultimate goal of giving pleasure to the guests in sight.

robuchon-bangkok.com

Paulo De Souza – Ritz-Carlton Beijing

With priceless, personal experience form three-Michelin-starred El Bulli, near Barcelona and Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in London, there are a few things to be expected from Chef Paulo De Souza’s cooking – it’s going to be unlike anything else you’ve tried, It’s going to be captivating, it’s going to be delicious and it’s going to be…totally unpredictable.

ritzcarlton.com

Alessandro Frau – Acqua

Chef Alessandro Frau serves up food with a strong link to authentic Italian cuisine, with a special touch of his native Sardinia. But even if you know your Pappardelle from your Campanelle, prepare to be surprised. Chef Frau is a master of reinterpretation and the traditional recopies he touches evolve with new cooking techniques, ingredients and artistic presentation.

acquarestaurantphuket.com

Tammasak “Noi” Chootong – Suay

Brought up in Germany, Chwef Tammasak “Noi” Chootong first learned his craft in fine dining European restaurants and later applied his skills to the traditional dishes of his home country of Thailand. From this combination a new incarnation of Thai cuisine was born, which he himself calls Sassy, Unique, Authentic and Yummy. Classic recipes with creative twists, modern dishes rooted in tradition, at Chef’s Noi’s table there’s but one rule – it has to taste great. And it does!

suayrestaurant.com

Chef Jamie Wakeford has a unique talent for extracting great expression and depth of flavour from bare-bones simplicity. His recipes may sound minimalistic but by combining quality products with his impressive skills and a touch of ingenuity he creates dishes that are more than just a sum of the ingredients he uses. Youthful, modern and honest, Chef Jamie’s cuisine never fails to impress.

bampot.co

Jordi Valles Claverol – Paresa

Despite years spent in a variety of restaurants around the world, also Michelin starred, Chef’s Jordi Valles’s cuisine still has an alluring classicist touch he developed during his teenage years spent learning family cooking in a restaurant run by his uncles, aunts, mother and father, back in Barcelona. Today he breathes new life into classic Mediterranean recipes by giving them a modern, personal twist.

paresaresorts.com

Peter Webber – Les Diables

London, Bangkok, Tokyo, Paris, Dubai, Belgrade, LA…the list goes on. What do all these places have in common? Chef Peter Webber and his sweet treats. Over the span of his career, he cooked up his cheesecakes and tarts, macaroons and madeleines all around the world. That is before he arrived in Phuket to please the island’s sweet tooth. His cakes look fantastic, taste divine and are simply irresistible.

lesdiablesphuket.com

See you on November 3 at Paresa. For booking contact pagm@paresaresorts.com or call 076 302 000 ext. 1001. Learn more on paresaresorts.com