Scot Toon is the Director of Operations at Infinite Luxury. He joined the group as the pre-opening General Manager at Kata Rocks. He joined the company from Paresa Resort Phuket where he held the position of General Manager.

Kata Rocks hosted the first ever Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous during the high season this year. Could you tell us a bit about the event and how it went?

Kata Rocks has hosted previous superyacht rendezvous’ over the past few years, however this was the inaugural Kata Rocks Super Yacht Rendevous. Overall we are thrilled by the response we have received from all the Superyacht Rendezvous participants. The Feedback has been extremely positive and it is very gratifying to help elevate Phuket to elite status as a true luxury destination and superyacht playground

Any other big events in the nearest future? Or do you shut down it till next high season?

We never stop at Kata Rocks! We continually try to innovate and create exciting activities throughout the year. One of the most exciting activities we hold is “The Collective” series, which was conceived as a way to provide interesting and different experiences for our guests. From creative wine and food pairing dinner events in our underground wine cellar, to exclusive cocktail party’s in our award winning penthouse villa, each event takes our guests on a unique journey into the Kata Rocks world. We also plan to continue holding The Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous in December every year.

Speaking of other resorts in Phuket. From your point of view, what makes Kata Rocks special when you compare it with other 5-star hotels on the island?

The element of surprise! As I mentioned earlier we stand out because of our ongoing commitment to be unique, innovate and create very memorable experiences for all of our guests.

It seems like Kata Rocks targets younger customers more than other hotels. In article «How to holiday like a rich kid of instagram in Phuket» the author claims that Kata Rocks is where the “rich kids of Instagram” spend their holidays. What do you think about this statement?

We are very lucky with the views, style and design of our property which combine to make it very “Instagramable” however Kata Rocks’ main target is the high-end luxury market. The Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous is a great example of one of our exlusive, invitation only, events. Our hand-picked guest list featured Kata Rocks villa owners, owners of superyachts larger than 24 meters in length and industry professionals.

Could you describe your daily routine?

First off catching up with the departments and finding out what’s happening for the day and also discussing what’s happening with our guests. Then I try to meet as many guests during the morning as I can. The rest of the day is spent working with the sales team on our business, and with the F&B team planning of events and menus, as well as reviewing all of our operational business.