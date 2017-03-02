To further cement Thailand’s global gastronomic glory, Bangkok will this year become home to it’s very own edition of the famous Michelin Red Guide.

It seems like the gourmands Michelin, publishers of the world’s most respected dining guide have finally deemed the “Big Mango” worthy of serious attention.

No doubt Bangkok’s top chefs will be sharpening their knives in anticipation of the chance to be rated in the guide – where a rating of even one Michelin Star can propel a chef and their restaurant to fame and fortune.

The Thai government recently confirmed that the cabinet has approved a 143.5 million baht budget for the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to work with Michelin in a five-year contract to promote food-tourism related to the world-famous dining guide, according to a report on TNN.

The Michelin Red guide has been published for more than one hundred years by French tire company. Over that time it has become the arbiter of taste for fine-dining establishments around the world.

There are plans to expand the guide over the coming years, so let’s hope Phuket – which had already been crowned a “Creative City of Gastronomy” by Unesco in 2015 – is the next destination to get its own version of the guide.

Thailand will become the sixth country in the Asian region to have a Michelin Guide following China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, and South Korea.