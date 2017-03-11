The coveted title of Phuket’s Best Burger is up for grabs again in the annual competition that sees the island’s top burgermeisters battle each other for the crown.

Phuket’s Best Burger 2017 will be held at the at the new location of Boat Avenue Cherng Talay.

Head down for an afternoon of fun and frantic burger battles. Phuket’s top restaurants, hotels and resorts will battle it out to decide who flips Phuket’s Best Burger.

Who will be the french mushroom in 2017? Will Kata Rocks win 2 years running? Can Xana Beach Club get their crown back? You’ll have to come down to find out and try the burgers for yourself.

This year will also see a public choice vote to let the people have their say.

Th event will feature live entertainment, cold drinks, and of course, plenty of juicy burgers!

For more information see: facebook.com/PhuketsBestBurger