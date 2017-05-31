Thai cuisine is being showcased daily, on Thai streets and corners, in local eateries and fine dining restaurants. But that doesn’t mean it cannot be showcased some more. And it will, during the Amazing Thai Taste Festival 2017 in Bangkok.

Taking place from June 8 to 11 June in the area around the Airport Rail Link Makkasan Station, the TAT-organized event will showcase the characteristics of Thai cuisine in 10 distinctive zones – local food, royal cuisine, partner and foodie tour, Thai herb and organic, local fruit, fruit buffet, street food, fusion and celebrity, food innovation and food truck. The fest will be a chance to experience the very best of Thai cuisine, from fresh ingredients to sumptuous dishes and traditional cooking methods and innovative recipes. There will be booths by famous street food stalls and fine-dining restaurants as well as certified local eateries.

Activities taking place during the event include cooking demonstrations of dishes from around the country, cooking shows by Thai celebrity chefs, culinary competitions and the sale of fresh ingredients, including herbs, fruits, and vegetables – all this serviced with lots of live music and entertainment.

“The Festival is part of the Amazing Thai Taste campaign, which was launched in 2016 to promote the many aspects of Thai food and to encourage both Thais and visitors to discover distinct Thai tastes,” said Kalin Sarasin, Chairman of the Board of TAT.

“With so many small and grassroots communities up and down Thailand being directly involved in fruit, rice and general food production, promotion of Thai food helps them to sell their crops and to create a strong international brand for Thai food and ingredients. At the same time, we can use Thai cuisine to drive tourism and boost spending,” added TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn.

“Thai food is something that all visitors to Thailand enjoy, and for locals, our national cuisine is an obsession. After all, food production and dining plays a huge part in Thailand’s economy and tourism sector and deserves to be celebrated on an international level,” Mr Yuthasak concluded.