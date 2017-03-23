Retired UFC Champ and AKA Thailand boss Mike Swick, along with business partners Joe Iozzi and Steve Wilson and in partnership with Paradise Beach, have launched a new MMA fight series called ‘Primal FC’.

The first event, ‘Dark Moon Rising‘, will be held at Paradise Beach Club on March 24. All fights are MMA rules and will take place in a cage. The venue is outdoors and right on the sand of Paradise Beach – one of the most beautiful private beaches in Phuket.

Organisers say it will be the “biggest MMA event to hit the island of Phuket”. There is a full fight card scheduled, fire dancers, celebrities, and a live DJ. After the fights there will be a Dark Moon party which will run until 4am.

Some familiar names such as former Bellator MMA champ Zoila Frausta, Adam Antolin, Top Noi and Y2K will be competing on the night.

Mike Swick said the event has been a long-time in the making and is set to be an incredible night of MMA and partying on beautiful Paradise Beach.

“Joe and Steve came to me with the idea of teaming up and doing a fight promotion here in Phuket. It was an easy decision for me. I had been thinking about this idea for a long time and now I have two motivated friends who can really hustle. We made a good team and started going to work,” said Mike.

“I was adamant on utilizing the beautiful island and beaches that we have in Phuket. We searched for the perfect location and paradise beach was our first choice. After a few meetings, we locked up a venue that can’t be matched. This is going to be one of the most unique and incredible fight shows that this part of the world has ever seen. I’m very excited about this new venture!”

With the birth of Primal FC, local fighters will have more opportunities than ever to showcase their skills. Fans can watch their favorite local fighters or simply just enjoy watching one of the fastest growing sports in the world.

Pre-sale tickets are 1400 baht. Tickets at the door are 2000 baht. Weigh-ins are on March 23 at 7pm on Bangla Road at the bottom of Illuzion Night club. Fight night March 24 at 5.30pm on Paradise Beach. Don’t miss out! Get your tickets at the Phuket Top Team front desk. If you’re not in Thailand, you can watch the entire show live and free in HD exclusively at MikeSwick.com

Stay tuned for more updates:

Email: Info@PrimalFC.com

Website: PrimalFC.com

Twitter: @PrimalFC

Instagram: @PrimalFighting