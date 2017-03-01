The Culture rEvolution project has teamed up with Dream Beach Club to present an incredible, never seen before, fashion and music extravaganza tomorrow (March 2).

Moscow Fashion Week headlining design duo Yana and Anastasia Shevchenko will be dazzling the crowd with their incredible fashion show, along with a special guest star – Russian ballerina Anastasia Volochkova!

Opera star and soloist for the “Helikon Opera” theatre in Moscow, Dmitry Yankovsky will be performing his incredible project “Neoclassic”.

The high-energy event will also feature some of Phuket’s most famous artists, including:

Malika, Yu Sax, D. Yuri, Alex Greg, Dance Duett “Arthouse” and resident DJ of Dream Beach Club, DJ Bradley Hart

Prepare yourself for an unforgettable concert program entitled “From Russia with Love!”

The concert and fashion show will kick-off tomorrow night (Thurday, March 2) and this incredible line up awaits you:

The latest cruise collection “Spring – Summer 2017” fashion show by YanaStasia brand.

An amazing synthesis of classical music, contemporary music and academic vocal in singer Dmitry Yankovsky signature “Classical Crossover” style.

On top of these two stellar events there will also be – sparkling improvisation, contemporary hits, dance music performances, a vocal and instrumental jam session accompanied by a resident Dream Beach Club DJ Bradley Hart!

Entrance fee: 2200 baht. The concert starts 18:30. For booking please call ‎+66805382522.