Coldplay visited Phuket Elephant Sanctuary. Along with their families, musicians spent the most fabulous afternoon strolling the sanctuary with elephants Kannika, Madee and Dok Gaew. Phuket Elephant Sanctuary is the first and only true ethical elephant sanctuary in Phuket, Southern Thailand.



