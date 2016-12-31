Check the best places to celebrate New Year! More info here.

BAREFOOT BLACK TIE 2017 NEW YEAR EVE

Sets the scene for a magical New Year’s Eve to remember.

Enjoy an opportunity to dress with a non traditional Barefoot Black Tie, perfectly suited for a NY EVE celebration at Maikhao Dream Villa Resort and Spa and attend a sparkling welcome reception and opening concert by MARAT BISENGALIEV, soloists of SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA ALMATY and mezzo-soprano YULIYA ZINOVIEVA followed by the delectable New Year Dinner and the finest entertainment guest DJ mixing with exclusive modern violinist Alex Greg and many more performers for your surprise.

R.S.V.P. 0805382522

Dress Code: Barefoot Black Tie

TROPICAL ROCK EXTRAVAGANT NEW YEAR GALA-DINNER

The 2017 New Year celebration Gala-Dinner at the beach of 5 star Natai Beach Resort.

LAMPЫ ORCHESTRA rock band in live concert 1st time ever in Thailand.

Support: DJ Umut, Cabaret Tropicana, Hula Hula Dance, Polynesian Dance, Fire Show, Fire Works, Lucky Draw.

Dress Code: Tropical Rock

Free baby sitters from 6:00 pm — 9:00 pm

Kids club open from 6:00 pm — 12:00 am

RSVP: +66805382522

reservations@maikhaodream. com

NEW YEAR PARTY @CATCH

Celebrate with us and dance the night away. Be entertained by our resident DJ , international DJs and live performances

(standing only).

THB 5,000 per person: includes one bottle of house wine.

THB 7,500 per person: includes one bottle of premium vodka, gin, whisky or rum.

THB 10,000 per person: includes one bottle of French Champagne.

Usher in this New Year’s with a high-octane and high-sophistication event.Infuse your New Year’s Eve in Phuket with New York City’s signature swank at Dream Beach and Level One. In addition to Dream’s customary luxury standards, elegant crowd, and energetic atmosphere, this NYE will also be filled with the first-rate entertainment and dining you enjoy.

Event Highlights;

Dinner served from 7 — 9 pm, Bar open from 7 pm — 2 am —

Live DJ Performances — LED Percussion Show — Dancers — Fire Show — Complimentary Welcome Drink — VIP Ticket Options – Reserved Seating and more… This New Year’s is going to be a deluxe affair at Phuket’s Dream Beach Club.

Kata Rocks

This Festive Season join us with your loved ones and friends at Kata Rocks Phuket to experience the extraordinary starting from Christmas Eve on 24 December until New Year’s Day. Our outstanding seasonal event calendar ranges from family dinners over the Christmas holiday to the lavish extravaganza of New Year’s Eve Night Party, with several fun brunch pool parties thrown in for good measure. Experience the best Christmas and New Year’s party in Phuket!

Click here to download the Festive Season Brochure, please click here

http://bit.ly/2eVcvZm

Click here for more information on the latest events at Kata Rocks.

http://bit.ly/2gxmdFR

We look forward to welcoming you at Kata Rocks and celebrating this special season together. For booking and inquiries, please email dining@katarocks.com or call (66) 076 370777.

New Year’s Eve at BAMPOT

I’m sure your all in agreement that its definetly time to say goodbye to 2016. Come along and join us for a night of food and drinks before you go get your party on!

5 courses, 5 drinks! 3000THB nett

Skye Lake Club

DJ Duo Live Band-Fireshow, tapas, salad bar, Oysters, coldcut, cheeses, seafood, pasta and desserts stations. 2490 baht – food only,2990 baht – food,half bottle wine, 3990 baht – food and free flow

New Year Eve at Higher

If you wonder how to start your new year celebration in the best way , the answer is here!! Come to join us for a perfect menu set made for you bye our celebrity Chef Ronnie Macuja.

— Saturday 31st December 2016—

Window Tables Set Menu ฿3,650++

CHEF’S SPECIAL AMUSE BOUCHE

BREAD BOX

————————— ————————

FOIE GRAS

Apple-Onion, Chevre, Flowers

————————— ————————

WHITE ASPARGUS

Alaskan King Crab, Green Peas Emulsion

————————— ————————

CHANTERELLES SOUP

Oscietra Caviar, Cream Fraiche, Muschroom Crackers

————————— ————————

LIME, CIROC SORBET

————————— ————————

MAINE LOBSTER

French Beans, Mango, Pranwns Emulsion

————————— ————————-

IWATE WAGYU

Heirloom Carrots, Fungi, Vintage Red Wine

————————— ————————-

SALTED CARAMEL SOUP

Poppomg Candies, Berry Glazed, Pistchio Wafer

————————— ————————-

Coffe or Tea, Petit Fours

!!!!BOOK YOUR TABLE NOW!!!!

www.higherphuket.com/ reservations or call 093 581 8162

ESENZI

THE GLOBAL CATCH

— — — — — — — — — — — — — —

New Years Eve 2016 at Esenzi — A night of globally influence seafood set in the luxurious grounds of Iniala Beach House.

BOOK NOW:

+66 (0) 76 451 456

bookings@esenzirestaurants.com

CAFÉ DEL MAR PHUKET PRESENTS NEW YEAR 2017 COUNTDOWN FIESTA

It’s time to dress up !

Join us for an enchanting evening to celebrate New Year’s Evening 2017 under the stars…

Café Del Mar Phuket will meet in an exotic warm paradise set in a line up of international DJ’s :

Neari ( special guest ) ( dashindeep, mixfeed, baroque records, fr )

Joe Papito (FR) ( cdm phuket, blow )

Jordache (Spain, Ibiza) ( cdm phuket, blue marlin ibiza )

NYE Packages :

— Double pool bed 6 to 8 pax includes: 3 liters Louis Roederer, 3 lites Belvedere vodka with unlimited soft drinks

————60 000 THB- ————-

— Sofas 5 pax includes: 1.5 liters Louis Roederer & 1.75 liters Grey Goose vodka with unlimited soft drinks

————35 000 THB—————

— Bar area table 1.5liters Louis Roederer & 75cl Grey Goose vodka with unlimited soft drinks

————-20 000 THB—————

— High table around the bar: 1.5 liters Louis Roederer & 75cl Grey Goose vodka with unlimited soft drinks

————-20 000 THB—————

For more informations & Bookings