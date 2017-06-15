Just weeks away, Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek once again promises to showcase the island’s year-round credentials and highlight the excellent sailing grounds on offer. Sailors from around the world will descent on Phuket from 19 to 23 July what promises to be a truly memorable event.

On Water

Four days of exciting and fun competition off Phuket’s southeast coast and outlying islands – this is what this year’s regatta’s program looks in brief. Enjoying it will be a fleet of monohulls and multihulls, including racers, cruisers and one-design boats, amongst them many familiar faces as well as an ever-increasing number of newcomers.

Coming from as far afield as Australia, Russia and the UK, the fleet is of the highest caliber and includes TP52s, Sydney 40’s, Ker-designed racers, Farr designs, a number of X-Yachts and Beneteau 40-footers. Farr 40 from Hong Kong as well as a Farr 11.06, a 53-foot Swan, a number of new Cruising entries lead by Lady Bubbly, and a new 70-footer to the region will join the regatta for the first time.

Also introduced for the first time this year is the Multihull Cruising class and already three boats have entered and interest from more has been received. The multihull turnout could be one of the largest ever, with a packed one-design Corsair Pulse 600 class, up to seven of the super-fast Firefly sport catamarans, and an impressive Multihull Racing class including no less than seven Stealth designs from the Asia Catamarans yard.

Off Water

After the racing, parties begin, and those at Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek are legendary – and included in the entry fee! Delicious buffets, free-flow drinks, and the setting on a private beach fronting the delightful Cape Panwa Hotel – a great motivation for anyone, racing or not. Especially that tickets are available per night, or at a reduced rate for the whole duration.

How to join?

Preferably – by racing! There are classes for the serious and the less serious, with some truly scenic island routes. A number of charter boats are available, from one-design Platus to cruising monohulls and multihulls, with prices starting at 80,000THB.

For more information, visit phuketraceweek.com