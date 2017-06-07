Bluepoint Condos, scheduled for completion by the end of 2017, is a rare example of a low-rise, low-density development in the thriving beach-side town of Patong.

Surrounded by lush tropical greenery, the condominium sits nestled on a hill just minutes away from Phuket’s main nightlife hub. However, its convenient location also allows for easy access to several of the island’s stunning hidden beaches – so secret that most tourists don’t even know they exist.

Bluepoint Condos was conceived and designed by Paul Raff Studio, globally recognized for their ability to seamlessly blend developments into their natural surroundings. Bluepoint Condos serves as yet another illustration of the studio’s impeccable design standards.

The low-rise development consists of three buildings, each with three levels, and a spacious shared swimming pool. Enjoying spectacular ocean and mountain views, Bluepoint Condos offers a total of 20 units in one-, two- and three-bedroom arrangements – ranging in size from 123 to 277 square meters.

Ground floor units have private tropical gardens complete with dining areas and soothing water features. While units on the top level have access to private rooftop gardens featuring a Thai-style sala and alfresco dining zone. Most of the units are spread over two levels enabling the generous dimensions of the living areas mentioned above.

In creating Bluepoint Condos, the design team employed cutting-edge, eco-friendly technologies, in order to reduce the development’s impact on the environment, and reduce residents’ maintenance expenses. Bluepoint has also fully embraced smart-home technologies and each unit can quite literally be controlled from a smartphone. Unit prices at Bluepoint Condos start from THB 20 million.

For more information, please visit: bluepointcondos.com Email: kab@bluepointcondos.com; mobile (Thailand) +66 6281 46869, +66 8694 82506; Mobile (Singapore): +65 9128 8585.