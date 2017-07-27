Hungry? Don’t feel like going out? Don’t feel like cooking? The solution is obvious – food delivery! Luckily, in Phuket it’s not a problem! Here are some of the most convenient Phuket food delivery choices.

Many restaurant’s deliver locally, but here we focus on those that will bring the food to your doorstep, no matter where in Phuket you are.

Phuket Food Delivery

McDonalds

McDonalds, the world’s largest restaurant chain, has 34,480 restaurants in 119 countries but it offers home delivery services only in 33 ….and you’re lucky to be in one of them! And it gets better! They deliver 24/7 and all around Phuket. So whenever you crave a cheeseburger and fries, a Big Mac, chicken nuggets or a Happy Meal, all you need to do is dial 1711.

McDonald’s delivery – Click Here

KFC

Great Thai grilled (Gai Yang) and deep fried (Gai Tod) chicken is available on street corners all around Phuket. But if you don’t feel like chasing your favorite street vendor around or simply crave the Colonel Sanders secret recipe flavor, KFC delivery is just a click away. This incarnation of Phuket food delivery scores high among the island’s gloutons.

KFC delivery – Click here

The Pizza Company

Some argue that if it has hotdogs wrapped in the crust’s edge, it shouldn’t even be called Pizza. But names don’t matter if you you have a sudden craving for carbs in the form of melted-cheese-covered, grease-dripping piece of dough. The Pizza Company delivers all over Phuket and has some good promotions for those who prefer not to get out of home, makeing it one of the most popular Phuket food delivery services.

The Pizza Company delivery – Click here

Lucky 13 Sandwich

With outlets all around the island and an extensive menu of sandwiches, wraps, paninis, burgers and much more, Lucky 13 Sandwich is a great alternative to those corporate fast-food giants mentioned above. Visit their page to see if they deliver in your location.

Lucky 13 delivery – Click here

Selina Food

Phuket is a great place not only to try Thai food or local seafood but also…Russian food. The island is popular with both Russian tourists and expats and both those groups are known to be quite patriotic when it comes to food. And for a good reason – if you haven’t tried some of Russian delicacies yet, you’re in for a surprise. And you can do it without getting out of your home.

Selina Food delivery – Click here

Nick’s Chippy Fish & Chips

A new addition to Phuket food delivery scene, Nick’s Chippy serves up authentic, home-made Fish & Chips with original curry sauce, and delivers all over the island (except Patong). Some nice little extras such as Mango & Sticky Rice made it to their menu as well. Requires advanced preordering.

Nick’s Chippy delivery – Click here

Phuket Love Veg

Eating home-delivered food in Phuket doesn’t necessary mean stuffing yourself with saturated fats and carbohydrates. Phuket Love Veg offers an alternative, with their selection of healthy boxed meals. Jut click below to discover their extensive selection of nutritious meals with something different for every day of the week.

Phuket Love Veg delivery – Click here

You know any other Phuket food delivery services covering whole or most of the island? Let us know! Get in touch through RL Phuket Facebook Page.