Inspired by the recent ban of smoking on some of the beaches in Thailand, we decided to take a closer look at what is and what should be banned in Phuket. Except for the obvious ones such as the ban on any criticism of the Monarchy (strictly enforced) or driving without helmets (very much less so), there have been attempts to ban (temporarily or permanently) the following things in Thailand and Phuket:

Beach chairs and umbrellas

Speed and long tail boats on stormy days

Large fireworks

Rock climbing in Koh Phi Phi

Alcohol sales on certain days

Iguana photo shoots

Vaping

Shisha

Feeding fish

Eating on the beach

Swimming on stormy days

Uber

Airbnb

Prostitution

Street Food

Driving shirtless

Throwing gum on the sidewalks

Leaving home without underwear

Baby formula marketing

Certain computer games

Some of those books

…and movies

There’s probably more, but this is what a 5-minute Google search got us. Some might find the above list funny, we find it… inspiring! Just imagine all the other things that could be banned in order to make Phuket great again! Here are our proposals for:

Things that should be banned in Phuket

1. Exploiting animals in tourism

There’s always much concern about Thailand’s image and the way it’s affected by some of the sad news reported by the media. Well, we think that the first step towards improving Phuket’s perception aboard would be to ban all the tourist attractions that exploit animals for profit – start with our list of things to avoid in Phuket.

2. Dual pricing

The discussion whether charging foreigners more than the locals is fair is ongoing. We are against it because we believe that ones spending power shouldn’t be established based on one’s country of origin or race. Ban it!

3. Plastic bags and straws

A lot of effort goes into cleaning Phuket beaches. Why not tackle the problem at its source and totally ban plastic bags and straws? Impossible? Not in those places.

4. Driving and shopping shirtless

Technically driving shirtless is already banned in Thailand, but a short ride through the more touristy areas of Phuket proves that it should be banned again. And while you’re at it, ban topless shopping too, it’s just plain wrong…

5. Billboards and outdoor advertising

We’ve heard calls for beautifying Phuket before, but we’ve never heard ideas on how to actually achieve it. Here is one – ban outdoor advertising. Get rid of that mess of billboards, banners and posters which effectively cover up Phuket’s beauty.

6. Throwing trash on the roadside

Isn’t it already banned? Judging from the condition of the roadside ditches in Phuket, it can’t be. So please ban it or enforce the current ban.

7. Ice in beer

There are two kinds of people – those who like ice in their beer and those who don’t. We belong to the second group so we call on the authorities – ban it…or don’t; we will just continue to ask the waiters not to serve it that way. Not a biggie!

This list is by no means complete and we’re sure you dream of other strict bans to be introduced and enforced in Phuket. Feel free to share your ideas in the comments, although we do reserve the right to ban some of those too!