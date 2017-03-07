Finally, a way to get your boyfriend to come to yoga class with you – beer yoga is coming to Thailand.

It’s a chance to truly become one with your favourite beer – connect your mind, body and soul with booze at the first beer yoga class in Bangkok.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that it originated in Berlin rather than India, but beer yoga pairs the the two country’s philosophies of yoga and beer drinking.

Each class incorporates drinking and yoga poses, whether it’s balancing the bottle on your head, or taking a few sips while settling into a pose.

Throughout the one hour session, you’re expected to consume only one or two bottles. So, no, this is not a “drunk workout” event, but rather a unique therapy for your mind.

The first beer yoga meetup in Bangkok will be held on Saturday, March 25 at OMMO studios.

Beverage is provided, and the class will follow by a discussion and an opportunity to network.