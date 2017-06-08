Andamaya Surin Bay – prestigious location promises growth

Any new high-quality real estate project on Phuket’s northwestern coast is bound to draw the attention of smart investors.

Opportunities in this most prestigious part of the island do not appear often, while rental rates and re-sale prices keep growing steadily, making such an investment opportunity highly attractive.

The recently launched Andamaya Surin Bay is technically a condominium, allowing all-important foreign freehold ownership of the units. Technical definitions aside, however, the project is much more like a luxury hotel than a multi-unit apartment block.

The project comprises 25 units in three buildings nestled on the hillside just 500m from Surin beach. Each level hosts just one or two units, ranging from studios (50sqm) to 4-bedroom apartments (334sqm), complete with two penthouses (336sqm) and the expansive Sky Villa (600sqm) on top.

With the exception of studios, all units all boast stunning sea views and private swimming pools, while residents of the studious can enjoy the 26m outdoor swimming pool with a large sun deck.

Andamaya Surin Bay will be integrated into its natural surroundings with minimal visual impact and its neighboring properties are limited to a luxury boutique hotel and a 5-star resort down the hill.

Unit prices are estimated to grow up by 40% when the project is completed. Investors can reap large benefits by buying their apartments off-plan, which is a safe deal, as the developer behind Andamaya Surin Bay has a large portfolio of completed projects in Phuket, including Asia Baan Villas, Surin Sabai Condominium (phases 1, 2 and 3), Cherng’lay Condos & Villas and Siamaya Holidays Resort.

