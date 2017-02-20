Tourists rejoice, as of March 30, you’ll be able to fly direct from Phuket to Pattaya and back again on Thai AirAsia. This will put both of Thailand’s top beach destinations within a very short trip of each other and hopefully bring joy to tourists and money to both areas.

The daily flights will depart Phuket International Airport at 12:50pm and land in U-Tapao, 40km from Pattaya by taxi, at 2:10pm. The flight the other way departs 10:55am and arrives in Phuket at 12:55pm.

The Phuket-Pattaya route joins the Pattaya-Ratchathani as the two latest domestic additions by Thai AirAsia. These new flights come off the back of the aim of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to stimulate cross-regional travel. Thailand is always looking to improve its tourism services and this may be a good way to make travel easier for and make tourism even more lucrative for the two hotspots. This all comes as part of efforts by the government to elevate the country’s economy under the ‘Thailand 4.0 Economy’ concept. The concept essentially looks to strengthen the country internally before making extra efforts to connect it to the global economy. Tourism is a big player in this plan.

To celebrate the new route you’ll be able to pick up special promotional fares starting at around THB800 (one-way). To claim the offer you’ll need to book before February 26.