Phuket Bike Week 2017 will mark the event’s 23rd anniversary and will be held over April 11-16, 2017.

Phuket Bike Week is set to be the large gathering of motorcyclists in the region, with over 10,000 motorcycles and 50,000 visitors from 30 countries expected to visit the island for the event.

The excitement will take place in Patong on April 11-13 and in Phuket Town on April 15 and 16.

This year’s highlights will include: A Motorcycle Exhibition, Bike Parades, Ride for Peace, Custom Bike Contests, Live Entertainment, Miss Phuket Bike Week competition, as well as bike accessories and apparel from local and international vendors.

Their will also be a convoy around Phuket Town and activities to help restock marine animals, as well as safety and charity programs such as: Safe Riding – Helmets on heads; lights on bikes; and donations to underprivileged schools and daycare facilities for mothers in prison.

Phuket Bike Week 2017 is brought to you by Phuket Province, The Patong and Phuket Town Governments, The Tourism Authority of Thailand, Ride Thailand Magazine and many Phuket motorcycle clubs.

For more information visit: phuketbikeweek.com