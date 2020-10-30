Where to celebrate Loy Krathong 2020

Loy Krathong is a nationally celebrated festival that takes place the evening of the 12th month of the Thai lunar calendar. Each year, millions of people gather at local bodies of water to float small rafts made of banana stalks and leaves decorated with flowers and holding candles and incense sticks. These ‘Krathongs‘ float into open water as a way to appease the water goddess, Mae Khongkha, and rid the participants of past misfortunes and start anew.

This year, this beautiful annual celebration will take place at many locations across Phuket. Here are a few spots to take part in and celebrate Loy Krathong.

Saphan Hin Park – Phuket Town

One of the more popular spots for Phuketians, Saphan Hin Park is just beyond the immigration office if you’re heading south from Phuket Town.

Laguna Phuket – Cherngtalay

Head over to Laguna Grove – on the turn-off to Outrigger Laguna Phuket. There’s limited parking, so either get there early or be prepared to walk. Enjoy a live concert, food stalls and float your Krathong on the lagoon.

Soi Nob Nang Duk – Thalang

A small jetty has been built where you can launch your Krathong into the canal. Enjoy the concert and some fantastic food stalls.

Patong Beach – Patong

There will be a stage set up for a live concert and performances by students from the local schools, as well as food stalls and lots of Instagram opportunities.

Hotels

Most hotels will also celebrate Loy Krathong at their pools. This year, visit the newly launched Four Points by Sheraton, Banyan Tree Phuket, Andara Resorts and Villas and Anantara Layan.

Remember to be environmentally conscious when you go out to buy or make your Krathong – here’s an interesting guide. Use banana stalks and leaves and avoid polystyrene.