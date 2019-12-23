Where the journey begins…

The Thailand Yacht Show returns to the Royal Phuket Marina from the 9th – 12th January 2020. Now in its fifth year, the show has firmly established itself as the country’s leading yachting and luxury style event, and will once again showcase spectacular displays of yachts, marine exhibits and lifestyle products plus an improved programme of side-events, parties and family-friendly activities.

The 2020 edition brings a host of new features such as interactive demonstrations, live music, fashion shows and an array of food and beverage options – including our brand new Floating Bar in the heart of the marina.

You’ll enjoy the stunning selection of yachts of all shapes and sizes for visitors to admire. And, if you’re lucky – purchase! Koh Rang Noi will once again play the picturesque host to our Superyacht Hub, showcasing six international superyachts at anchor there. By the numbers, the Thailand Yacht Show will offer the crème de la crème of the nautical world.

Expect to see the leading names in the marine and luxury lifestyle industries. Brands such as Aquila and Sanlorenzo from Simpson Marine, Riviera and Ferretti Yachts from Lee Marine and Princess Yachts and Sacs Marine showcased by Boat Lagoon Yachting. Multihull Solutions returns this year, presenting two Asian and world premieres from NEEL Trimarans and Asia Catamarans respectively. While lovers of all things Italian will rejoice as famed boat builder Azimut Yachts will display two brand-new models.

Adding to our daily schedule of events, we are thrilled to announce the first-ever amfAR Thailand 2020, a three-day awareness and fundraising event for HIV/AIDS in the Asia-Pacific region. The event will run in tandem with the Thailand Yacht Show. It will welcome the world’s top celebrities and entertainment personalities to Koh Rang Noi.

Bigger, better and brighter than ever, we invite you to be a part of the 2020 Thailand Yacht Show.