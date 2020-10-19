What’s on at Blue Tree: October 2020

WILD ME Concept Store Craft Fair 2020 “COOK TO EAT – CRAFTS TO SELL”
Date: 23 – 25 October 2020
Time: 16:00 – 20:00 | Blue Tree Arena, Blue Tree Phuket
Phuket’s free, first-ever Craft Fair, organized by WILD ME Concept Store at Blue Tree in Cherng Talay, kicks off with a big bang this October.
Visitors can register in advance to join outdoor craft and food workshops and activities, or just stroll around, have a bite to eat, do some shopping, and catch up with friends.
The “Cook to Eat – Crafts to Sell” Fair aims to be a positive catalyst for a sustainable community and to inspire in a fun way; learning by doing. Creativity is stimulated by making things on the spot: to eat, use or in some cases, even to sell.
The jam-packed event includes workshops on how to make Thai foods, all sorts of crafts, ideas for inventive upcycling, community art installations and storytelling to name a few of the activities.
For pre-registration to the fair and workshops and to claim your “Cook to Eat – Crafts to Sell” limited edition gift, go to (Wild Me Concept Store)
This is a story provided by a Real Life Phuket partner. It has been edited for clarity. For enquiries send an email to sale@RealLifePhuket.com
