What’s on at Blue Tree: October 2020

As always, there are tonnes to do at Blue Tree Phuket. October’s calendar is no different. Read on for the events running over the weekend of the 23rd to 25th.

Carry Me Obstacle Run

Date: Saturday 24 October

Race time: 11.00 – 13.00

Blue Tree brings you our first-ever “Carry Me Obstacle Run” on the lawn. This unique contest will begin at 11.00 and finish at 13.00, with awesome prizes up for grabs for winners.

Registration fee: 100THB / couple (team)

**you will receive 100 Baht F&B credit

Categories:

Adult + Child (Kid from 5 – 12)

Child + Child (Kid from 12 – 18)

Adult Male + Adult

Adult Female + Adult

Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/756378711809323

WILD ME Concept Store Craft Fair 2020 “COOK TO EAT – CRAFTS TO SELL” Date: 23 – 25 October 2020 Time: 16:00 – 20:00 | Blue Tree Arena, Blue Tree Phuket Phuket’s free, first-ever Craft Fair, organized by WILD ME Concept Store at Blue Tree in Cherng Talay, kicks off with a big bang this October. Visitors can register in advance to join outdoor craft and food workshops and activities, or just stroll around, have a bite to eat, do some shopping, and catch up with friends.

The “Cook to Eat – Crafts to Sell” Fair aims to be a positive catalyst for a sustainable community and to inspire in a fun way; learning by doing. Creativity is stimulated by making things on the spot: to eat, use or in some cases, even to sell. The jam-packed event includes workshops on how to make Thai foods, all sorts of crafts, ideas for inventive upcycling, community art installations and storytelling to name a few of the activities. For pre-registration to the fair and workshops and to claim your “Cook to Eat – Crafts to Sell” limited edition gift, go to (Wild Me Concept Store) Register for a Workshop: October, 23rd: https://bit.ly/33LZspt

October, 24th: https://bit.ly/2SNGmJe

October, 25th: https://bit.ly/33OhIP3

FB event: https://www.facebook.com/events/784297879015000